JFK’s grandson announces 2026 bid for Congress

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:10 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy, John “Jack” Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg has announced his intent to run for Congress in 2026.

Schlossberg, 32, is seeking a seat representing New York’s 12th congressional district. The seat is currently filled by Representative Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who announced his plans to retire in September. If elected, the young hopeful would represent Midtown, the Upper East Side, and the Upper West Side.

The former president’s grandson indicated that his bid is a response to the economic agenda posed by Republicans and President Donald Trump, including his “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Schlossberg claims led to a “cost of living crisis,” including “cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care.”

“We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.” Schlossberg posted to Instagram on Tuesday. “With control of Congress, there’s nothing we can’t do. Without it, we’re helpless to a third term.”

President Trump acknowledged in late October that he cannot run for a third term as president, saying, “It’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad, but we have a lot of great people.”

Nevertheless, Schlossberg claimed in his post’s caption that America is in a “crisis at every level.”

“This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington,” Schlossberg said in his campaign video. The new candidate was also quoted in an interview with The New York Times stating, ““There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in. But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do.”

He also told MSNBC in an interview that his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “is a dangerous person who is making life and death decisions as secretary of Health and Human Services.”

“[Trump] is so obsessed with the Kennedys, and the Kennedy name and the Kennedy brand, that he caged one and put it in his cabinet, a rabid dog in his cabinet,” Schlossberg told the outlet. “Put a collar on my cousin, RFK Jr., and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt knocked Schlossberg for his “ridiculous comments.”

“I don’t even think such ridiculous comments are worth responding to. Obviously, those things are not true,” Leavitt told The New York Post. “Secretary Kennedy is doing a phenomenal job bringing transparency and the gold standard of science back to our healthcare system.”

Schlossberg’s run comes shortly after fellow New York Millennial Zohran Mamdani, only two years his senior, won the mayoral race for New York City.

“If Zohran Mamdani and I have anything in common, it’s that we are both trying to be authentic versions of ourselves and meet people where they are and communicate with people in New York City and be present and show up for people,” Schlossberg told the New York Times.

Schlossberg is thus far known as a social media personality with quirky online posts and hot takes. Last April, he made a post about Jesus Christ that garnered 3.1 million views on X, for example.

“Jesus Christ’s body type — my thoughts: Jesus was thin. Most popular guy of all time — not jacked. Toned, but not big. So my question is — did Jesus want to put on muscle but couldn’t? Or was he lean on purpose? Talk soon, Jack,” he wrote.

