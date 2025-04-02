‘JFK’ Filmmaker Oliver Stone Calls On Congress To ‘Reinvestigate’ JFK Assassination

Filmmaker Oliver Stone testifies during a hearing with the House Oversight Committee at the U.S. Capitol on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Subcommittee convened a hearing titled “The JFK Files.” (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:10 AM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone urged Congress to reopen the investigation into the assassination of former Democrat President John F. Kennedy during a House Task Force hearing.

Stone made the request on Tuesday in front of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. He addressed last month’ release of over 80,000 documents, which pertain to one of the most widely debated assassinations of a U.S. president.

Stone called on legislators to dive into the investigation once more and reassess every piece of noted evidence, including the rifle and bullets used in the assassination, in addition to the fingerprints and autopsy findings.

Stone previously directed the 1991 film “JFK,” which speculated that Kennedy may have been killed by a number of different groups or individuals, including the CIA and the military-industrial complex — even casting suspicion on Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ).

The hearing followed after 80,000 pages of the Kennedy files were released on March 18th, providing more material for experts to reevaluate the official narrative.

“Although mandated by law from the Central Intelligence Agency, which operated and still operates as a taxpayer-funded intelligence agency that arrogantly considered itself outside our laws,” Stone stated. “They say things like, ‘We will get back to you on that’ and they never do.”

“Over the years, the CIA has revealed nothing of significance,” Stone continued, before listing the countries where the agency has allegedly conducted criminal activities.

“Just to begin, Cuba, Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, South America, the Middle East. We could write a whole separate history of our country from the viewpoint of the countries, yet we do not know and are not allowed to know anything about the CIA’s true history of the United States, which is almost, I believe, the real story.”

Following the assassination, the Warren Commission was established by President Johnson in 1963 in response to the growing conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s death. At the time, the commission claimed that U.S. Marine veteran Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in the murder, and there was no larger conspiracy involving the CIA, FBI, or any foreign actors.

“Can we return to a world where we can trust our government to level with us, the people for which this government exists?” Stone stated. “This is our democracy. This is our presidency. It belongs to us.”

Prior to the hearing, the most recent congressional investigation of Kennedy’s assassination lasted for three years and it ended in 1978.

The House committee issued a report stating that the Soviet Union, Cuba, organized crime groups, the CIA, and the FBI weren’t involved. However, Kennedy was “probably was assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.”

“I ask the committee to reopen what the Warren Commission failed miserably to complete,” Stone stated. “I ask you in good faith, outside all political considerations, to reinvestigate the assassination of this President Kennedy, from the scene of the crime to the courtroom … which never happened, but which means the chain of custody on the rifle, the bullets, the fingerprints, the autopsy that defies belief, and that if it were a murder, we’d have given to the poorest man dying in a gutter.”

“Let us reinvestigate the fingerprints of intelligence all over Lee Harvey Oswald, from 1959 to 1960 – his violent death in 1963 – and, most importantly, this CIA, whose muddy footprints are all over this case, a true interrogation,” he added.

