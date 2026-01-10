Jeffries, Newsom and other Democrats call for Kristi Noem’s impeachment over deadly ICE shooting

(R) U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 8, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images) / (L) California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at on December 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times) / (C) U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at a roundtable discussion with local ranchers and employees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on January 7, 2026, in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:46 AM – Saturday, January 10, 2026

As prominent Democrats such as California Governor Gavin Newsom call for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s impeachment over a deadly immigration enforcement altercation, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he hasn’t ruled it out if Democrats reclaim the House in the 2026 midterms.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer after refusing orders to leave her car and attempting to flee.

Noem, at a press conference on Wednesday, said that Good “proceeded to weaponize her vehicle” instead of obeying orders from law enforcement, and “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over.” Noem and other Trump administration officials have maintained that Agent Jonathan Ross, who fired at Good, acted in self-defense.

The Minnesota Supreme Court determined in January 2024 that “cars driven recklessly can be considered dangerous weapons under the state’s criminal code,” according to Courthouse News Service. Minnesota Statute 609.02 designates any “device or instrumentality that, in the manner it is used or intended to be used, is calculated or likely to produce death or great bodily harm” to be a “dangerous weapon.”

Democrats have responded to Noem’s characterization of the incident with outrage, calling for her to resign or be removed from office.

Representative Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) announced on Wednesday evening via X that she would be filing Articles of Impeachment against Noem.

“I’ve had enough,” Kelly stated. “She has turned ICE into a rogue force, violating the Constitution, tearing families apart, and leaving death in her wake. From Chicago to Minneapolis, her recklessness cost lives, including Renee Nicole Good. This isn’t just dangerous—it’s impeachable. I’m fighting back.”

Jeffries suggested that Congress moving to impeach the homeland security secretary is not far-fetched.

“Yeah, we haven’t ruled anything in or anything out in terms of the proper way to bring about accountability,” Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told MS NOW on Thursday. Following suit, Newsom’s (D-Calif.) press office posted on X, “Kristi Noem should resign — before more Americans are killed. She needs to be held to account.”

In another post, the California governor’s office told protestors to remain peaceful.

“Yet another attack and shooting by President Trump’s private police force on American soil. Disgusting,” the post stated. “Remember, if you are going to protest — do so peacefully. Do not play into their games of escalation. They do not care about you, only their agenda.”

Meanwhile, impeachment and removal are not severe enough punishments for Noem to some on the left. On Saturday morning, the White House brought to light a shocking video of a crowd of protestors seemingly disregarding Newsom’s request for peacefulness.

“Kristi Noem will hang!” the crowd chanted.

On Wednesday, Good, after following ICE officers, blocked a roadway with her SUV. As her wife, Rebecca Good, taunted and filmed, officers approached, ordering Good to exit the vehicle. Good’s partner encouraged her to “drive, baby, drive!” as she reversed a few feet, then turned and accelerated forward.

Footage from Agent Ross’s cell phone revealed that he was caught before the front of the vehicle, and an exclamation can be heard before the sound of an impact, suggesting Good’s vehicle came in contact with the officer as he fired a shot through her windshield. Ross was treated at a hospital and released.

An X profile representing the Democrat Party attempted an alternative characterization of Good’s altercation with law enforcement in a post on X, which failed to acknowledge her apparent obstruction of law enforcement operations, refusal to comply and dangerous driving.

“Newly released footage reveals Renee Nicole Good’s last words,” the post’s caption reads.

A screen-capture of Good was attached with text that read, “Renee Nicole Good: ‘That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.’ *gunshots* ICE: ‘F**KIN’ B**CH.’”

