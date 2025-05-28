Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim U.S. attorney, vows to tackle violence ‘with the appropriate punishment’ 

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) watches as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro (R) is sworn in by Attorney General Pam Bondi (C) during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:28 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Jeanine Pirro has been sworn in to serve as the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Pirro took the oath at the Oval Office. It was administered by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Donald Trump was in attendance.

Pirro will be serving as the interim U.S. attorney following the resignation of Ed Martin, Trump’s initial pick to serve in the role.

“We need to send a message that justice will be honored in the District of Columbia,” Pirro said after taking the oath. “My voice should be heard loud and clear: No more. No more tolerance of hatred. No more mercy for criminals.” “Violence will be addressed directly with the appropriate punishment, and this city will again become a shining city on a hill in an America that President Trump has promised to make great again and will make safe again,” Pirro added.

Pirro also mentioned the tragic murder of two Israeli embassy officials on Washington’s streets during her speech. She promised that justice would be served to the “cold-blooded murderer” who was responsible.

Trump noted Pirro’s career in both the legal and media spaces ahead of her swearing in.

“Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington,” a spokesperson for FOX News Media said in a statement.

Pirro was the assistant district attorney and district attorney in Westchester County, New York, before becoming the county’s first female judge. She joined Fox News Channel in 2006 and presented Justice with Judge Jeanine for 11 years before joining The Five, which has become the most popular show on cable news.

