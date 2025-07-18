Jeanine Pirro advances as top Federal Prosecutor in Washington, D.C.

(L) Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro (R) is sworn in by Attorney General Pam Bondi (C) A ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro stands during her swearing in ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

3:12 PM – Friday, July 18, 2025

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has advanced toward securing a long-term appointment as the chief federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., following a Senate committee vote on July 17th to move her nomination forward.

Although President Donald Trump initially nominated Ed Martin, who had been deemed a “partisan” Republican attorney by Democrats, Martin’s nomination reportedly faltered amid bipartisan resistance. At the time, Trump stated that Martin “wasn’t getting the support from people that I thought,” while expressing disappointment over the outcome.

Nonetheless, following the collapse of that bid, Trump assured the American people that his next nominee would be “great.” Soon after, he named Jeanine Pirro — best known for appearing on television as an outspoken conservative news host — as his preferred candidate for the role of the top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital.

Pirro has already held the post in an acting capacity since mid-May, following President Trump’s withdrawal of Martin’s nomination amid opposition from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who objected to Martin’s outspoken support for those charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol protest.

The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office holds particular national significance, as it is tasked with prosecuting crimes involving federal officials and matters of acute political and legal sensitivity.

The office, previously led by Matthew M. Graves, who was appointed by former Democrat President Biden, was responsible for bringing charges in more than 1,000 cases tied to the January 6th Capitol breach. However, on his first day back in office in 2025, Trump granted clemency to all individuals convicted in connection with the protest.

Previously, before becoming a popular fixture on Fox News, Pirro had an extensive background in prosecution.

She served three consecutive terms as the elected district attorney of Westchester County, New York, from 1994 to 2005. During her tenure, she established what her Justice Department biography describes as the first domestic violence unit within a U.S. prosecutorial office. Pirro also held a judicial post as a county judge beginning in 1990.

At her swearing-in ceremony for the interim U.S. attorney position in Washington, D.C., Pirro reflected on her longstanding ties to Trump, noting that he has remained “steadfast as one of my earliest supporters and champions.”

Her nomination now advances to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote, and unless four or more Republican senators dissent, Pirro is all but assured confirmation.

