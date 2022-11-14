Jay Leno hospitalized after gasoline fire in L.A. car garage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Jay Leno attends “May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy” Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

November 14, 2022

Legendary comedian and car enthusiast, Jay Leno, is being treated for severe burns on his face.

According to reports on Monday, a gasoline fire broke out in Leno’s Los Angeles car garage on Sunday. Reportedly, Leno was working on one of his cars when the vehicle burst into flames. The comedian had to be taken to Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles for his burns.

He was expected to make an appearance at an event in Las Vegas on Sunday. However, he had to cancel with organizers citing a “very serious medical emergency.”

Leno issued a statement to NBC where he stressed that he’s fine. He predicts that he will likely need a week or two to get back on his feet.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said.

Leno is an avid car lover. The former host of “The Tonight Show” is believed to have a collection of more than 180 cars and 160 motorcycles. Currently, he is the host of the television show “Jay Leno’s Garage.”