OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:42 AM – Saturday, July 12, 2025

Representative Jasmine Crockett has suggested that most people vote the “wrong way” due to a lack of education.

During an interview on The Jamal Bryant Podcast “Let’s Be Clear,” Crockett (D-Texas) stated that most people don’t vote the way she thinks they should because they are not properly informed.

“Most people voted the wrong way because they were uneducated,” Crockett said. Advertisement “And that’s not to call them dumb,” Crockett clarified, explaining that real life gets in the way. “You’re trying to keep a roof over your head, keep food on the table, trying to make sure that your kids have what they need. And so you’re not tuned in.”

During the podcast, Bryant and Crockett discussed the state’s upcoming U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in 2026, saying, “I need y’all to understand that it’s not going to be good enough that you go out and vote. You got to make sure you’re educating people.”

“Educate, educate, educate, kick, drag, scream, do whatever you have to do, because we say every election is a matter of life and death,” Crockett said.

Crockett also agreed that people are frequently correct in believing that most politicians are “crooks” and “liars.”

“So, one of the things that I tell people all the time is that most people don’t really want to hear from a politician,” she said. “They don’t trust us. A lot of people think that we are crooks, and frankly, a lot of them are. A lot of them think that they are liars and, frankly, a lot of them are.” “What I will say is that, don’t let people make you feel powerless,” Crockett said. “That is one of the things that I keep hearing from people is, like, ‘I feel powerless,’ right? Like, don’t feel powerless because the moment that you give in and say that you’re powerless, they win. That’s what they want you to do.”

