Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

Daughter and Senior Advisor to the Outgoing US President Ivanka Trump and husband Senior Advisor to the Outgoing President Jared Kushner stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they attend US President Donald Trump’s departure on January 20, 2021. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 6:03 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith. The special counsel is investing Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 protest.

Ivanka is the eldest daughter of the 45th president. The married couple both had roles in the Trump administration. His daughter and his son-in-law were senior advisors.

Many other members of Trump’s inner circle have been summoned by Smith in the past weeks. Other big names include former Vice President Mike Pence and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. It is expected that Pence will fight the subpoena.

Special council Smith was appointed in November.