Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

OAN Sophia Flores
UPDATED 6:03 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith. The special counsel is investing Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 protest.
Ivanka is the eldest daughter of the 45th president. The married couple both had roles in the Trump administration. His daughter and his son-in-law were senior advisors.
Many other members of Trump’s inner circle have been summoned by Smith in the past weeks. Other big names include former Vice President Mike Pence and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. It is expected that Pence will fight the subpoena.
Special council Smith was appointed in November.