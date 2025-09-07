Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to step down after Liberal Democratic Party suffers major election defeats

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan’s Prime Minister, attends a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on September 06, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Toru Hanai – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:27 AM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced that he will be stepping down after less than a year in power due to historic parliamentary election losses.

Ishiba announced his decision on Sunday, as his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was set to hold an internal vote on whether to force him out due to significant parliamentary losses.

The LDP, a political party that has dominated since its creation in 1955, lost its majority in the lower house under Ishiba for the first time in 15 years, as well as losing its majority in the upper house in July.

The Sanseitō, also known as the “Japan First” party, gained 13 seats due to its nationalist, right-wing populist messaging, which emphasizes patriotism and traditional Japanese values.

The LDP lost its majority as voters have become disenfranchised with the party over the rising cost of living and stagnant wages, as well as years of political funding scandals and corruption cases.

“I have consistently stated that I do not intend to cling to this position, and that I would make a decision at the appropriate time after accomplishing what needed to be done,” Ishiba stated.

Ishiba also stated that stepping down now “is precisely the appropriate timing” after completing a trade deal with U.S President Donald Trump, pledging to invest $550 billion in the United States in exchange for lower tariffs on Japan’s auto sector.

“I have strongly believed that negotiations concerning the U.S. tariff measures, which could be described as a national crisis, must be brought to a conclusion under our administration’s responsibility,” he stated prior to a deal being made.

Ishiba went on to take responsibility for the major parliamentary election losses, stating that the results “rest with myself as the president of the party.”

The 68-year-old prime minister will remain in his role until a new successor is selected, as he’s instructed his party to hold an emergency leadership race.

