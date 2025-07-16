James Comey’s daughter Maurene, prosecutor in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, fired by DOJ

(R) James Comey attends Former FBI Director James Comey In Conversation With MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at 92NY on May 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) / (Background) U.S. attorney Maurene Ryan Comey arrives for the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:50 PM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

On Wednesday, the Justice Department fired Maurene Comey from her position at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where she had most recently overseen the prosecution of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and prior to that, Ghislaine Maxwell, according to multiple sources.

Maurene Comey is an assistant U.S. attorney who is known for her prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice and lover of the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as well as numerous gang-related cases.

Her tenure concluded following a mixed verdict earlier this month in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which he was found guilty on a prostitution-related charge but acquitted of his much more serious offenses.

Comey also played a role in the office’s prosecution of Epstein, who allegedly died by suicide in 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Additionally, she happens to be the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump during his first term after initiating the “nothingburger” investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election — which has since been debunked as an “unsubstantiated narrative.”

The Comey daughter’s dismissal coincides with reports that the Trump administration is actively investigating her father.

The inquiries reportedly pertain to his involvement in the orchestrated Russian collusion investigation and a recent Instagram post that was interpreted by most as a veiled assassination threat toward the GOP president.

Sources say that Trump had expressed concerns about the presence of another Comey within the administration. According to Trump, the family has a reputation for being “crooked as hell” and “very dishonest.”

