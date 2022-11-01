Jair Bolsonaro breaks silence on election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks from his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the leader’s first public comments since losing the Oct. 30 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Brazil’s president breaks his silence as his supporters continue to protest.



On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro did not concede. He announced that he will continue to fulfill the Constitution. However, he signaled to cooperate with the transition of power.



Brazilian police have said they are prepared to start using force to move pro-Bolsonaro protesters who have blocked at least 267-points across the country.

Marco Antonio Territo, the Federal Highway Police Intelligence Director in Brazil made a statement.

“Regarding the forecast on when we’ll return to normality, we are working to return as soon as possible,” Territo said. “We cannot talk about when, what time, what day that will be, but we are putting all our efforts into this.”

This comes as some of Bolsonaro’s more hardline supporters have suggested military intervention to address the elections.

