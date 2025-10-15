Jack Smith: Trump prosecutions were not politically motivated

Special Counsel Jack Smith on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

6:05 PM –Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Former special counsel Jack Smith has claimed no political motivations went into his unprecedented prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

In an interview conducted in London and released to the public on Tuesday, Smith dismissed the notion of political motivation in his cases as “ludicrous.”

“The idea that politics would play a role in big cases like this, it’s absolutely ludicrous, and it’s totally contrary to my experience as a prosecutor,” Smith said.

Smith revealed why he decided to pursue charges against Trump as special counsel Robert Hur did not prosecute former President Joe Biden for keeping documents in his garage.

He said the key distinction between Biden’s case and Trump’s was “the obstructive conduct.”

He claimed that plenty of evidence existed showing President Trump willfully retained classified documents.

“To prove an illegal possession of classified documents, you need to show that you possess the documents – or the defendant possessed the documents – willfully, and that means he knew what he was doing was wrong,” Smith said, adding that he had “tons of evidence of willfulness” in his case against Trump.

President Trump said that Smith’s investigation and prosecutions against him were harmful to the nation and possibly even criminal.

This comes as Smith was called to testify by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) about the weaponization of justice.

