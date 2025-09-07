Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, explores possible run for New York congressional seat

US writer Jack Schlossberg speaks during the 2025 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts on May 4, 2025. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:06 PM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

The grandson of former President John F. Kennedy has reportedly taken a step towards a run for a New York City congressional seat.

According to an Axios report, Jack Schlossberg announced on Sunday that he has formed a congressional exploratory committee, the first step towards a run for the seat being vacated by retiring Representative Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y).

“Hey guys ? have formed an exploratory committee,” Schlossberg posted on X Sunday morning. Advertisement

Schlossberg, 32, is the son of diplomat Caroline Kennedy and artist Edwin Schlossberg. He is the 35th president’s only grandson by his wife, Jackie Kennedy.

Schlossberg gained attention for his frequent postings on X, where he has targeted Republican officials, particularly his cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“RFK LOSER is choking so badly LIVE,” Schlossberg posted just last week while his cousin testified during a congressional hearing. “There’s only one Kennedy family — MINE !!” he wrote just before the hearing started.

Assemblyman Micah Lasher and non-profit leader Liam Elkind have also entered the race.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!