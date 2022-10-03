J.P. MORGAN: Oil Prices to Continue to Rise Above $100/BBL

OAN Newsroom

As gas prices continue to surge, analysts at J.P. Morgan Chase Bank have announced that America and its allies are facing a man-made energy crisis.

In a recent report, JP Morgan said oil prices could go well above $100 per barrel. This would result in further increases in U.S. gas prices and broader fuel costs.

The Brent Crude oil price is currently $85 per barrel. In California, gas is near $7 dollars per gallon.

JP Morgan predicts that the worst is yet to come.