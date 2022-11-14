J.D. Vance: Blaming Trump for Red Ripple is counterproductive

Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance speaks to supporters at an election watch party at the Renaissance Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:20 PM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

Ohio Senator-elect J.D. Vance urged Republicans to stop blaming former President Trump for what some see as underwhelming midterms results.

In an op-ed published on Monday, Vance (R-Ohio) pointed out that lobbyists and lawmakers were taking all the credit on election night when the polls suggested the red wave was coming. However, when the numbers turned out to be more modest, Vance said those same people abandoned their optimism and turned on Trump.

Vance said the real reason Democrats kept the Senate and did not get blown out of the House was due to the DNC’s massive fundraising machine. He claimed that is how John Fetterman (D-Penn.) was able to overcome Doctor Oz’s campaign and why Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.) lost by a single digit margin.

The incoming Senator urged party officials to enhance outreach to small dollar donors and voters. He added that blaming the 45th President is counterproductive.