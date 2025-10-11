Ivanka Trump praises her father and her husband for Israel-Hamas peace deal

Ivanka Trump, flanked by United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, speaks to the crowd at Hostages Square on October 11, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:40 AM – Saturday, October 10, 2025

Ivanka Trump thanked her father, President Donald Trump, and praised her husband, Jared Kushner, former Trump administration senior advisor, for the peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The first daughter made an Instagram post on Friday that included a photo of herself with her husband and her father. In the caption, she thanked Trump “for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak.”

She also mentioned U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who partnered with Kushner, along with government officials from Qatar and Egypt, to work up an agreement.

Both Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the deal, which began on Friday. Due to the 72-hour window outlined in the agreement, Hamas is expected to return the 48 Israeli and foreign hostages, of whom 20 are believed to be alive, on Monday.

Israel is also set to free 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 other detainees in exchange.

“Deeply proud of my husband,” she said, “and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible. Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity.”

Although she’s holding off on a full celebration until the hostages are returned, she ended her message saying, “Praying for healing, unity, and lasting peace.”

On Saturday, Kushner and his wife spoke at Tel Aviv’s “Hostages’ Square” with Witkoff.

Kushner reflected on the traumatic impact of October 7th, sharing his emotional response to the horrific acts of that day, thanking the special envoy for his ten months of work on the administration’s peace efforts.

Ivanka shared a message from her father:

“He sees you, he hears you, he stands with you always,” she stated.

The large crowd in the plaza responded with chants of “Thank you, Trump!”

“The return of each hostage is not only a moment of homecoming and relief. It’s a triumph of faith, of courage, and of our shared humanity,” Ivanka said. “We pray, and so many people are working so hard — so hard — to ensure that this coming week is one of healing for you all. One of healing as we begin and embark on the next chapter, which, God-willing, after far too long, will be a lasting and enduring peace.”

