Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:09 AM – Thursday, September 4, 2025

Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani has died at 91-years-old.

During a press release on Thursday, the fashion house announced that Armani “passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.”

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said. Advertisement “Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress,” they continued.

According to reports, Armani had been sick for a while, with his canceled appearance at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June being the first time in his career that he had missed one of his catwalk events.

Armani’s last public appearance was on May 21st.

The statement labeled Armani as “Re Giorgio — or King Giorgio,” stating he “founded his eponymous company in 1975, and it soon became a byword for sleek, understated style that extended from fashion to every aspect of life.”

In 1980, Armani designed the suits that were worn by Richard Gere in the movie “American Gigolo.” From there, it grew into a worldwide empire spanning from haute couture to high-street fashion, including eyeglasses, shoes, and homeware.

Armani’s debut red-carpet look was worn by Diane Keaton at the 1978 Academy Awards, where she also won Best Actress for ‘Annie Hall.’

Unlike many attendees in gowns, Keaton chose a skirt and blazer by Armani, aiming to appear more relatable and less like a traditional star, as Armani shared in a 2020 interview with Grazia.

“It’s interesting to look back at this because, in 1978, all of us were adjusting how we thought of ourselves, socially and professionally,” he said in the interview. “In particular, women were discovering a new voice as professionals.”

He noted that he was often credited with providing these women with wardrobes that could rival those of their male counterparts. During the 1970s and 1980s, as the women’s power suit became a cultural icon, Armani was the designer most associated with this style, either worn by women or copied by others.

His brand expanded well beyond clothing to include cosmetics, perfume, home furnishings, accessories, and more. Forbes estimates his net worth at $12.1 billion, ranking him 235th among the world’s billionaires.

Though the funeral will be private, as per Armani’s wishes, the wake at his Milan headquarters, the Teatro Armani, will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

