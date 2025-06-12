Israeli strike kills Iranian General Hossein Salami and top nuclear scientists

RGC commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a memorial service for slain Hezbollah leader Hasssan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine at Tehran’s Grand Mosque in Iran’s capital Tehran on February 23, 2025. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Update – 8:18 PM: Israel has announced that General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been killed during its Thursday attack.

“Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime’s attack on the IRGC headquarters,” the local Tasnim news agency reports.

Additionally, Israel believes that Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of Iran’s military, other members of the military and top nuclear scientists were killed during Israel’s initial attacks on Iran.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has called the strikes “a defining moment” in Israel’s history.

“We are at a key point where, if we miss it, we will have no way to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons that will threaten our existence,” Katz stated.

In preparation for a retaliatory strike, Israel is calling up tens of thousands of soldiers in order to ready itself.

“We have begun this operation because the time has come, we are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait for another time to operate, we have no other choice,” the statement said. “Recent and past events of history have taught us that when the enemy is attempting to destroy us, we must not turn a blind eye. We need to fight for our existence, freedom was given to those willing to fight for it.”

7:03 PM: After launching what Israel is labeling “preemptive strikes” on Iran, the Jewish State has gone into a state of emergency, bracing for retaliation.

Following strikes in Tehran, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement in a televised address.

“Moments ago, Israel launched operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” Netanyahu announced. “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat. For decade the tyrants of Tehran have brazenly, openly, called for Israel’s destruction.” “This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” Netanyahu added. “We struck at the head of Iran’s nuclear weaponization program,” he added. “We targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran’s nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles program.”

In the strikes, Israel targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, military assets and key figures in the Iranian military. Israeli military officials say Iran is advancing a secret program to build nuclear weapons.

Israel is now expecting a significant retaliatory response from Iran. They are bracing for it to be larger in scale than previous Iranian attacks. In order to prepare, Israel has banned school sessions, social gatherings, and “non-essential work” as it braces for that retaliation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the United States is not involved and did not assist in the strikes that occurred on Thursday evening — Pacific Time (PT).

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said in a statement. “Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” Rubio stated.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) quickly defended Israel’s strikes against Iran.

“Israel is acting to defend themselves and tonight we should stand unequivocally with the state of Israel,” he told Fox New’s Sean Hannity. “Israel has an incredible military. They are surrounded by nations that would drive them into the sea and exterminate them,” the Texas lawmaker continued “We don’t know how this is going to end up but a nuclear Iran would be a profound threat to Israel and a profound threat to America.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

