Israeli officials outline hostage release process, confirm IDF to maintain control of 53% of Gaza following deal approval

7:30 PM – Thursday, October 9, 2025

Details of the peace plan have been released following the announcement that an agreement has been achieved between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

After the Gaza ceasefire agreement was officially ratified on Thursday evening, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) now have 24 hours to withdraw to the designated deployment lines. These new boundaries will still grant the IDF majority control over the Gaza Strip’s territory. The 53% of land that will be under IDF control is primarily located outside urban areas.

Areas that Israel will control include a buffer zone along the Gaza border, covering the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, northern Gaza towns Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, a ridge near Gaza City’s eastern outskirts, and significant portions of Rafah and Khan Younis in the south.

Within 72 hours after that is completed, Hamas will begin to release the remaining hostages that have been in captivity since October 7, 2023. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, it is believed that 20 of the 48 hostages are alive.

President Donald Trump said the hostages should be released by Monday or Tuesday.

“They have an obligation to return everyone in 72 hours. Hopefully we’re going be able to keep everything within that framework,” Jerusalem’s ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter stated when asked about concerns over the terrorist group’s ability to immediately hand over all of the hostages, including the deceased ones. “There are some glitches that we have to deal with, and this issue is one of them. “But we need to see all the bodies back, and I don’t think we’re going to be able to move forward until we do have everyone,” he added.

Israeli officials believe that Hamas may not be aware of the whereabouts of all of the bodies.

The logistics of handing over the hostage release remain unclear. However, if Hamas chooses to release all 20 living hostages at once, the IDF stated that it is ready to manage the situation.

When the living hostages are released, they will be handed over to representatives from the Red Cross. Unlike other releases, such as the release of the Bibas family, there will not be a ceremony. The Red Cross will deliver the individuals to IDF troops who will be waiting inside of Gaza.

IDF troops will escort the rescued hostages to Camp Re’im, a military base located near the Gaza border. Since the announcement of the peace deal, the IDF has finalized most of its preparations to receive both the living and deceased hostages.

A memorial ceremony for the fallen hostages will be led by a military rabbi. Following the ceremony, the caskets of civilian hostages will be transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for identification—a process that may take up to two days. The bodies of fallen soldiers, meanwhile, will be taken to the IDF’s Shura Camp for identification.

In Israel, men and women are generally required to enlist in the IDF at around age 18, serving for a period of one to three years. Five of the individuals presumed dead fall within the typical age range for military service.

