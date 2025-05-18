Israeli Negotiators Exploring ‘Every Possibility’ Of Ending War In Gaza And Bringing Back All Hostages

Israelis march to demand freedom of all of the hostages held in Gaza, and call on US officials, including President Trump, to intervene for their release near the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 13, 2025. (Photo by ITAI RON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

10:44 AM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

Israel’s negotiators in Doha, Qatar, are exploring “every possibility” towards a deal that would free the hostages and even potentially ending the war in Gaza, according to the prime minister’s office.

Israel has begun talks with Hamas following President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, in which Hamas released the last American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu directed his negotiating team to explore every potential avenue for a deal that would either temporarily enact a ceasefire for a hostage exchange, or completely end the war in exchange for a release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the “disarmament of the Gaza Strip,” the prime minister’s office announced.

“Under the prime minister’s direction, even at this hour, the negotiating team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal – whether according to the Witkoff outline or within the framework of ending the war, which would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip,” the announcement read.

President Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, reportedly held multiple conversations with Netanyahu to discuss the ongoing negotiations, according to an Israeli official speaking with The Jerusalem Post.

“There are intensive talks underway in Doha, but no breakthrough has been achieved. We are much more optimistic than we were last week, but it’s still unclear whether an agreement will be reached,” the official stated. “If Hamas is willing to discuss ending the war through its surrender, we are ready.”

The talks come as the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) launched a significant offensive in the Gaza Strip which aims to “seize strategic areas” of the Strip.

The operation, dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots” began over the weekend, aimed at destroying Hamas’ tunnel network, anti-tank launch sites, and their weapons deports, the IDF stated.

“Over the past day, IDF troops in the Southern Command, both the standing army and reserves, began a broad ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip, as part of the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the IDF stated.

The IDF claims to have killed “dozens of terrorists” since the beginning of the operation, while also destroying Hamas outposts.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health, run by Hamas, stated that Israeli airstrikes have killed over 400 people since Thursday. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and Hamas terrorists.

58 hostages remain in Hamas custody as the talks in Doha continue.

