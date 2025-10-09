Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire resolution

People gather and wave flags in what’s known as Hostages Square as they react to the news of the Gaza peace deal on October 09, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Overnight, the US president announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire plan that would see the release of hostages – held in Gaza after their capture on Oct. 7, 2023 – in the coming days. Israel’s government is meeting today to formally approve the deal. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

5:03 PM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Israel’s government has voted on and officially approved the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release resolution, which was brokered by the United States in an effort to bring an end to the over two years of bloodshed and fighting.

On Thursday, the resolution—certifying the release of all remaining hostages, both living and deceased—was finally set in motion after receiving the necessary approval from the Israeli cabinet, marking the final step required for its implementation.

“The government has just approved the framework for the release of all the hostages — both the living and the deceased,” a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced.

To initiate the agreement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw to newly agreed-upon boundaries along Gaza’s front lines. Additionally, within 72 hours, Hamas is set to begin releasing hostages held since October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu’s office reports that 20 of the 48 hostages are believed to be alive.

Advertisement

Following the news, on Thursday, the United States also announced that it is sending 200 troops to Israel in order to support the Jewish State and monitor ceasefire agreement plans. It is expected to be a short-term mission, officials say.

These personnel will be part of a multinational team that includes forces from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and potentially the UAE. The exact location of the U.S. troops, who will join the multinational force and coordinate with IDF, will be determined on Friday.

No U.S. troops are expected to engage in combat as part of this deployment, and no U.S. troops are scheduled to enter Gaza itself. The 200 U.S. personnel are being sent to simply support, monitor, and coordinate the ceasefire. Their duties will likely include:

Overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire

Coordinating with the IDF and the multinational force (Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, possibly UAE)

Assisting with the safe delivery of humanitarian aid

Operating from Israeli territory — not entering Gaza

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!