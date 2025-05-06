Israeli Airstrike Shuts Down Yemen Airport And Power Plants In Continued Retaliatory Attacks On Houthis

Smoke billows on the horizon following an Israeli air strike on Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa on May 6, 2025. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

James Meyers

10:38 AM – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

According to surfacing reports, the Israeli military completely disabled Yemen’s international airport and multiple power plants after a series of retaliatory airstrikes struck the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

The aftermath of Israel’s strikes sent smoke and building debris billowing into the air at Sanaa International Airport, prompting a full evacuation.

“We urge you to immediately evacuate the area of the airport and to warn anyone nearby to distance themselves immediately,” IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on social media. “Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained the reasoning behind the most recent strikes on the airport, saying that the hospital was being utilized by the Houthis to transfer its “weapons and operatives.”

Meanwhile, the airstrikes have destroyed multiple power stations near the airport that were being used by the Islamist terrorist group, according to the IDF, as well as a cement factory north of the capital.

The latest retaliatory strikes also come in response to the Houthis’ repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, which includes striking Israel’s most popular airport, the IDF noted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that the Jewish State would continue to retaliate following the Houthis’ attacks on the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Monday’s strikes saw almost two dozen Israeli Air Force fighter jets drop at least 50 munitions on the port of Hodeidah and a concrete factory in the city of Bajil.

According to the Houthi-run Ministry of Health, the strikes killed at least five and injured 74 people. However, in the past, Islamist groups in the Middle East have been caught either dramatizing or downplaying their death toll in regard to wartime conflicts— and this information has not been confirmed by other sources.

During Tuesday’s strikes, the IDF emphasized that they targeted Houthi strongholds, which help the terrorist group make money and transport their weapons. In addition, the strikes by the Houthis have caused delays for a major shipping route.

