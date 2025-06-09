Israel to show Greta Thunberg footage of Oct. 7 attack after intercepting ‘activist yacht’

Greta Thunberg with part of the crew of the ship Madleen, shortly before departure for Gaza, during the press conference in San Giovanni Li Cuti on June 01, 2025 in Catania, Italy. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:22 AM – Monday, June 9, 2025

Israel’s defense minister announced on Monday that left-wing activist Greta Thunberg, in addition to the group of other international activists who embarked on the trip alongside her, will be shown footage of the October 7th terrorist attack — following the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) interception and boarding of the Gaza-bound “selfie yacht.”

The IDF captured and boarded the Madleen, which was operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, after Thunberg and the other activists tried to break through the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, only hours after Israeli officials called for them to halt their stunt.

“I congratulate the IDF for the quick and safe takeover of the ‘Madleen’ flotilla to prevent them from breaking the blockade and reaching the shores of Gaza,” Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said on X. “I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod,” he wrote. “It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” he explained.

The latest development comes after Thunberg claimed that she and her crew were “kidnapped” in international waters by Israeli forces after they set sail in an effort to “deliver aid to Gaza” on Monday.

The Jewish State continued to label the move a stunt, highlighting that the activists onboard were seen posing and smiling for pictures on social media.

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are safe and were provided with sandwiches and water,” the ministry wrote on X.

