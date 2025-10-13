Israel receives 4 coffins of deceased hostages, accusing Hamas of breaching agreement after pledging 28 deceased bodies

A Qassam Brigades militant stands guard as a crowd of Palestinians watches a vehicle of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying Israeli hostages leave the area south of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to handover the released Israelis on October 13, 2025. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

11:51 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

Israeli forces received the coffins of four deceased hostages from Hamas on Monday evening, according to officials. The remains were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which then transferred them to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

However, the agreement had stipulated that Hamas would return all 28 bodies of the deceased hostages, despite only four being delivered.

The IDF confirmed that the four coffins are now in Israeli custody — noting that they would be taken to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification and examination.

Before entering Israeli territory, soldiers held a brief ceremony in Gaza, draping each coffin with the Israeli flag, saluting, and reciting a passage from the Book of Psalms — honoring the deceased and offering a respectful tribute to their sacrifice.

Typically, terrorist groups hold the bodies of deceased hostages as a deliberate negotiating tactic. Even after death, hostages can be used to exert pressure on governments or organizations, compelling concessions such as prisoner exchanges or political demands. The emotional toll on families and the broader public intensifies this leverage, making it a powerful tool in negotiations.

The four bodies were later identified as Guy Illouz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi, and Captain Daniel Perez.

Israeli authorities have since accused Hamas of violating the terms of the ceasefire agreement, calling the partial return “a clear breach” while demanding immediate compliance.

“This is a cruel and deliberate breach that reopens the wounds of dozens of families waiting for closure,” an Israeli government spokesperson said. “Israel expects the mediators to ensure Hamas fulfills its commitments immediately.”

On the other hand, Hamas has argued that it is unaware of the locations of the remaining 24 bodies, telling mediators that some of the bodies may have been lost, moved, or buried in areas affected by fighting.

Negotiators are now reportedly working through intermediaries to ensure the completion of the repatriations in the coming days — despite Hamas mediators claiming they don’t know where the remaining deceased hostage bodies are.

The return of the four bodies comes amid a nerve-wracking ceasefire and ongoing prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. It follows a weekend in which the last of the living Israeli hostages were freed under the current ceasefire framework, around two years since the October 2023 attacks.

Nonetheless, relatives of the dead hostages who weren’t returned have continued to express frustration at both Hamas and the Israeli government — leading the Hostages and Missing Families Forum to release a statement, announcing that “while Israel rejoices at the return of the living, we must not forget those who are still waiting — both the living and the dead.”

