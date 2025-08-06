Israel Pres. Herzog: Whole idea of a two-state solution is futile

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) inside Number 10 Downing Street on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

11:47 AM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has spoken out against the notion of a two-state solution after some major world powers moved to recognize a Palestinian state.

While speaking in Estonia on Wednesday, Herzog said October 7th was a huge setback to possibility of a two-state solution. He went on to suggest that a two-state solution now would be viewed as a “prize to terror.”

Herzog explained that in order for such a resolution to be feasible, there needs to be person-to-person dialogue and trust between both sides.

Advertisement

Herzog also defended Israel’s response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying the nation has overhauled its approach and recently allowed tens of thousands of tons of aid in.

“We don’t shy away from the humanitarian need to help the people of Gaza, but we ask the world not to fall into the lies,” he said. “Condemn Hamas, and say to Hamas, you want to move on? Get the hostages out.”

Herzog’s remarks come as France, the U.K. and Canada have all drawn the condemnation of the Israeli government for taking steps to recognize a Palestinian state.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!