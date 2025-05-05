Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes On Houthis, Following Attack On Israeli Airport

(Photo by MOSAB SHAWER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:33 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

The Jewish State carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah on Monday, retaliating for the Houthi ballistic missile strike on Israel’s most popular airport over the weekend.

Advertisement

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), close to 20 Israeli Air Force fighter jets were deployed to the coast of Yemen. They dropped 50 munitions on Hodeidah and a concrete factory in the city of Bajil.

The Israeli military explained that the port city was a target since it was used by the Houthis for “the transfer of Iranian weapons, equipment for military needs, and other terror purposes.” They also added that the concrete factory “serves as an important economic resource for the Houthi terror regime and is used for building tunnels and military infrastructure,” the military stated, noting that the strikes “constitute a blow to the regime’s economy and its military buildup.”

The airstrikes also come after Sunday’s terrifying attack at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, which wounded six and prompted foreign airlines to suspend all flights to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently pledged to take decisive action against the Houthis, stating that Israel will launch a series of targeted strikes against the Islamist terrorist group.

“We operated against them in the past and we will operate in the future,” he said in a video shared on X. “It’s not ‘bang — that’s it. But there will be bangs.”

Additionally, the United States conducted its own major attacks against the Houthis in March. It was in response to their continuous attacks on U.S. ships, as well as commercial vessels, in the Red Sea.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!