Israel launches counterattack after missile strike

(Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

8:12 AM PT – Thursday, February 23, 2023

Israeli fighter jets conducted several airstrikes into Gaza after the military said that Palestinian militants had launched rockets in the country on Thursday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, six rockets were launched into Israel. Five of the rockets were intercepted, while one landed in an open field. This prompted the military to launch airstrikes into Gaza, targeting a weapons manufacturing area, and a military compound that belonged to Hamas.

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, did not claim responsibility for the rockets that were fired into Israel.

The rockets, however, had been launched just hours after an Israeli daytime arrest operation in the West Bank city of Nablus sparked a gun fight that resulted in 11 deaths. Palestinian officials have claimed that along with the 11 deaths, 102 people were also injured.

The Israeli military said that the operation was a joint effort with other agencies, and that three wanted suspects were “neutralized” during the operation. The three suspects had been wanted by Israel for previously carrying out “shooting attacks,” as well as planning further attacks in the future.

Two of the three suspects were killed during the gun battle that broke out during the operation.

Early Thursday morning, an attempted stabbing attack was stopped by Israeli security guards who had shot a woman at the entrance to a West Bank settlement. According to police, the woman had approached them with a knife, attempting to stab them.

Israel says that its operations target militant groups in the area, as well as wanted and known terrorists. Officials say that the raids are a means of dismantling militant networks, thwarting future attacks, and decreasing bloodshed.

The increase in violence in the area comes as Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is taking shape. Netanyahu has promised to ramp up defense operations and construction in the area.

The Prime Minister said that Israel will “strike at terrorism” and “deepen” its roots.