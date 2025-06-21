Israel heightens its state of alert following U.S. striking 3 Iranian nuclear sites

Israeli flags stand amid rubble and destruction in a residential area of Rishon LeZion, Israel on June 14, 2025. (Photo by KHADIJA TOUFIK/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:35 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Israel has announced an elevated state of alert in response to the United States’ bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

On Saturday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement announcing that it was stepping up the state of alert. All schools across the country are closed, all gatherings are banned and only essential businesses are allowed to operate. The decision is effective immediately.

“With the approval of the Minister of Defense Israel Katz, and following the situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Sunday), at 03:45am, (01:45am BST) immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command instructions. Advertisement “As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity. The instructions include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

