Israel: First 7 hostages released by Hamas

People watch a large screen broadcasting a live feed of Gaza, as they wait for the start of the hostage release at Hostages Square on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. A condition of the deal was the immediate return of 48 hostages held in Gaza, around 20 of whom were believed to be alive. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:33 PM – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Seven hostages, who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023, have been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.

According to reports, the first seven hostages released include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.

“Out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety,” the Red Cross announced that it will not release photos of the hostages during the transfer.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

