Israel: First 7 hostages released by Hamas

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
10:33 PM – Sunday, October 12, 2025
Seven hostages, who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023, have been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.
According to reports, the first seven hostages released include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.
“Out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety,” the Red Cross announced that it will not release photos of the hostages during the transfer.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
