Israel deports Greta Thunberg following interception of ‘Selfie Yacht’

(L) Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg (C) looks on as she is greeted on arrival at Stockholm-Arlanda airport, on the outskirts of Stockholm, on June 10, 2025. (Photo by ANDERS WIKLUND/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:34 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after the Jewish State’s naval forces detained her Gaza-bound “influencer yacht,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

On Tuesday, Israel said that Thunberg was on a flight headed back to Sweden via France.

“Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France),” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

According to the Times of Israel, Thunberg and three other activists were transported to Ben Gurion Airport to be deported, with eight others including a member of the European Parliament refusing to sign deportation paperwork.

The Swedish climate activist reportedly told her attorneys that she could do “more good outside of Israel” and that refusing to leave would “harm” her cause, the Times of Israel reported, citing Adalah, which is an Israeli organization.

The deportation of Thunberg comes after the Israeli Navy intercepted the flotilla on Monday morning. Thunberg posted a video when she was intercepted by the IDF, claiming that she had been “kidnapped” by Israel.

President Donald Trump was asked about Thunberg’s claim of being “kidnapped” saying, “I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg.” The 47th president called her a “strange person” and told the media that she needed “anger management” courses.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters,” she said. “I urge all of my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

The 22-year-old was one of 12 people aboard the dubbed “selfie yacht,” with most claiming that the entire thing was a publicity stunt.

“The tiny amount of aid that wasn’t consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X after the Madleen was intercepted. “There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies.”

On Monday, the Jewish State said that over 1,200 aid trucks had entered Gaza over the past two weeks.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!