Israel Cancels Independence Day Celebrations Amid Raging Wildfires, Arson Suspected: ‘Worst Fires In Country’s History’

(L) Facemasked Israeli police officer stands near one of the spots of the wildfire that burns in the vicinity of Jerusalem, Israel, on April 30, 2025. (Photo by ORI AVIRAM/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) An Israeli firefighting helicopter pours water on one of the fire spots of the wildfires that burn around Jerusalem, Israel on April 30, 2025. (Photo by ORI AVIRAM/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:23 PM – Thursday, May 1, 2025

As road closures and mass evacuations paralyzed the nation, Israel was forced to cancel its Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony due to massive wildfires that broke out near Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“Our volunteers were searching through cars abandoned on the highway for bodies; it brought them back to Oct. 7,” United Hatzalah ambulance service President Eli Beer told the American press.

Strong winds ignited the wildfires even more, which started in a forest close to Jerusalem. The Route 1 roadway, which links Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, has been closed due to the fire, and at least ten communities were forced to evacuated.

According to Israeli media, 12 planes and 163 fire and rescue personnel were sent in to put out the fires. ​As of May 1st, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. PT, there have been no reported fatalities from the wildfires. However, the fires have caused significant injuries and damage across the country.​

At least 13 people have been reported as being injured, and the fires have scorched over 5,000 acres (approximately 20,000 dunams) of land, including around 3,200 acres of forest.

The Jewish state was compelled to postpone its yearly torch-lighting ritual to mark the signing of its declaration of independence. Instead, it broadcast video of the practice ceremony. As firefighters battled to contain the fire, several other Independence Day celebrations were called off as well.

According to the Jerusalem Post outlet, the Palestinian Islamist terrorist group Hamas has been utilizing social media to encourage West Bank Palestinians to conduct more acts of arson.

Additionally, Israeli authorities have now arrested at least 18 individuals on suspicion of arson in connection with the wildfires near Jerusalem, according to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We are holding 18 people suspected of starting the fires,” he stated.

The Jewish prime minister detailed how one suspect was even apprehended “in the act” of setting a fire, during the International Bible Quiz event.​ The International Bible Contest is an annual competition that tests Jewish middle and high school students on their knowledge of the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible). Held each year on Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israel’s Independence Day) in Jerusalem, the contest is a central cultural and educational event in Israel.

Meanwhile, outdoor videos taken at the scene of the blaze continued to show trees burnt to a crisp, hills close to Jerusalem engulfed in flames, and the fire extending down a long route.

“Over the past few hours, I held a series of phone calls with my counterparts from Argentina, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, to request aerial assistance in dealing with the wildfires near Jerusalem,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X. “I thank all those countries that already promised assistance to fight the blaze and to those currently looking into our requests with great will to help. Israel is fortunate to have true friends who stand by her in times of need.”

Several countries, including Italy, Croatia, Spain, France, Ukraine, and Romania, have now sent firefighting aircraft to assist in combating the blaze. ​

Netanyahu also noted that he is discussing the fires with high-ranking members of his Cabinet.

“Israel is really shaken by this,” he emphasized.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz chimed in to comment as well.

“We are in a time of national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilized to save lives and bring the fires under control,” Katz added.

Netanyahu- English Translation: “Like the burning bush – our people also survive, exist, and triumph. We build our homeland with fire and water. The Bible is the foundation of our existence, and it speaks to every generation – both the generation of warriors and the generation of learners.”

In addition, social media users weighed in to share their perspectives on the devastating fires sweeping through the Jewish State.

