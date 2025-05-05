Israel Approves Plan To Expand Gaza Offensive And Intensify Operations Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana (R), and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon (L) attend the annual ceremony at the eve of Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2025. (Photo by ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

James Meyers

9:52 AM – Monday, May 5, 2025

Israel has approved of a new plan to intensify its military offensive against Hamas, which includes taking over the entirety of Gaza and holding its territories, officials announced Monday.

The new war plans called operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” were approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet during a Monday morning vote just after the Israeli military chief stated that the Jewish State was calling up thousands of reserve soldiers, signaling a new push to defeat Hamas.

The latest plan would take several months to carry out, and will include massive strikes against Hamas targets. The move comes as Israel has ramped up its pressure on the terrorist group after ceasefire talks fell apart back in March.

The Jewish State’s IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir revealed to troops Sunday that Israel was increasing its operations against Hamas, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

“This week, we are issuing tens of thousands of call-up orders to our reservists in order to intensify and expand our operation in Gaza,” Zamir said. “We are increasing the pressure with the goal of bringing our people back and defeating Hamas. We will operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below ground.”

Additionally, Security Cabinet Minister Zeev Elkin stated that the new war plan could potentially leave room for a possible ceasefire and hostage release talks just before President Donald Trump’s visit to the area next week.

“There is still a window of opportunity until President Trump concludes his visit to the Middle East, if Hamas understands we are serious,” Elkin said. “If no hostage deal is reached, Operation Gideon’s Chariots will begin with full force and will not stop until all its objectives are achieved,” an official stated.

Meanwhile, Israel has since put in place a total blockade into Gaza, halting all humanitarian aid into the enclave for over two months.

Elkin also said that instead of performing raids and leaving the territory, Israeli military forces will now hold the territories that they seize, in an effort to completely wipe out Hamas.

