Islamic State claims attack on Kabul Hotel

A general view shows burnt and broken windows a day after a deadly attack by gunmen at a hotel in Kabul on December 13, 2022. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:08 PM PT – Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Islamic State Forces have claimed the attacked at a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, which is responsible for three deaths and 21 injuries.

ISIS released a statement that two of its terrorists “attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul.”

On Monday, three gunmen had attacked the Kabul Hotel in the Shar-e-naw area of the city.

During the incident, waves of smoke rose from the 10-story building located at the heart of the city near the Chinese Embassy. Residents also reported witnessing explosions and hearing gunfire.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Wang Wenbin, announced that five Chinese nationals who were in the hotel at the time of the attack were wounded.

It’s important to note, the militant Islamic State Forces is a rival of the Taliban.

In a tweet from Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid, all three gunmen had been killed. He claimed that hotel guests were safely evacuated and that there were no foreign national victims.

In a counter-statement, an emergency non-profit claimed that it had received 21 casualties at their hospital which was located near the attack. This number is in addition to the three people other than the gunmen, who were dead on arrival.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government urged al l of its citizens to evacuate Afghanistan. This move could hurt the Taliban regime which had been relying on China to jump-start their economy.

The Islamic State has claimed several bombings that have taken place in recent months, which included an attack on the Pakistani Embassy earlier this month and on the Russian Embassy in September.