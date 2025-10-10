IRS: New federal income tax brackets for 2026

(Background) A sign for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seen outside its building. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) / (R) President Donald Trump shows his signature on the “Big Beautiful Bill Act” at the White House on July 4, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its annual adjustments for the 2026 tax year, affecting more than 60 tax provisions, including income tax brackets, standard deductions, and key credits.

The IRS’s inflation adjustments will help prevent “bracket creep,” and will ease the tax burden for Americans.

Thanks to policies enacted under President Donald Trump, which set the stage for adjusted tax thresholds, standard deductions, and key credits, Americans are now able to keep more of their hard-earned income, protecting them from being pushed into higher tax brackets simply because of rising prices — rather than real income growth.

Under Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” (OBBB), the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will rise to $32,200 in 2026, up from $31,500 in 2025. Single filers and married individuals filing separately will also see a deduction of $16,100, while heads of households will benefit from a deduction of $24,150.

Tax Brackets Adjusted

While the top federal income tax rate remains 37%, income thresholds have shifted slightly.

35% rate for incomes over $256,225 ($512,450 for joint filers)

32% rate for incomes over $201,775 ($403,550 for joint filers)

24% rate for incomes over $105,700 ($211,400 for joint filers)

22% rate for incomes over $50,400 ($100,800 for joint filers)

12% rate for incomes over $12,400 ($24,800 for joint filers)

10% rate for incomes at or below $12,400 ($24,800 for joint filers)

Key Credits and Exemptions Boosted

Taxpayers can also expect higher credits in several categories starting in 2026.

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) exemption rises to $90,100 for singles and $140,200 for joint filers

Estate tax exclusion increases to $15 million

Adoption credit rises to $17,670, with $5,120 potentially refundable

Employer-provided childcare credit jumps from $150,000 to $500,000 ($600,000 for small businesses)

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for families with three or more children climbs to $8,231

Other indexed benefits include increases to transportation and parking fringe benefits, health flexible spending accounts, medical savings accounts, and the foreign earned income exclusion. Commuter and parking perks increase to $340 per month, while health flexible spending accounts now allow contributions up to $3,400.

Medical savings accounts see higher deductible and out-of-pocket limits, and the foreign earned income exclusion climbs to $132,900.

Benefit 2026 Limit 2025 Limit (for comparison) Source Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefit (e.g., transit passes, vanpools) $340 per month $325 per month IRS Qualified Parking Fringe Benefit $340 per month $325 per month IRS Health Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Contribution Limit $3,400 $3,300 IRS Health FSA Unused Funds Carryover Limit $680 $660 IRS Medical Savings Account (MSA) Minimum Deductible (Family Coverage) $5,850 $5,700 IRS MSA Maximum Deductible (Family Coverage) $8,750 $8,550 IRS MSA Out-of-Pocket Expense Limit (Family Coverage) $10,700 $10,500 IRS Foreign Earned Income Exclusion $132,900 $130,000 IRS

However, some items are unaffected by the adjustments.

Personal exemptions remain at $0, itemized deduction limits stay permanently modified, and the Lifetime Learning Credit phase-out thresholds have not changed.

