Ireland: Dublin protesters express outrage, clash with police after migrant is charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old Irish girl

DUBLIN, IRELAND – OCTOBER 21: A protester waves the Irish flag in front of riot police on October 21, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. Protesters have gathered outside the Citywest Hotel in Dublin after police arrested a foreign national male on Sunday for the rape of a 10-year-old girl. (Photo by Natalia Campos/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:42 PM – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Fury erupted on the outskirts of Dublin on Tuesday night after a 26-year-old foreign national was charged with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old Irish girl in state custody, igniting a firestorm of public outrage.

The attack and subsequent sexual assault, which occurred near the Citywest Hotel — now an accommodation center for asylum seekers — triggered one of the most violent nights Ireland has seen in years.

However, the 26-year-old migrant “cannot be publicly named due to Irish legal protections for defendants in sexual offense cases,” according to officials. The term “illegal alien,” used in U.S. legal contexts, is not recognized in Irish legal terminology.

Authorities say that the young girl, under the supervision of child-protection agency Tusla, was sexually assaulted after she “walked away from a supervised outing.” After leaving her group, the girl ended up in the Saggart area near Garter Lane, close to the Citywest Hotel.

Tusla is responsible for protecting and supporting children in Ireland who are at risk or in state care. The 10-year-old girl was a ward of the state, meaning she was under Tusla’s legal guardianship, likely due to family circumstances or vulnerabilities requiring state intervention.

The suspect, a 26-year-old asylum seeker who had his protection application rejected last year and was under a deportation order, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday — where he was charged with the sexual assault. The accused deferred his bail application, and the case has been adjourned until October 28th.

Due to the nature of the case, the court reiterated that it has imposed reporting restrictions that prevent the publication of the suspect’s name.

Meanwhile, for many local residents, the case struck a deep nerve. Irish families in the area have long expressed unease about the rapid expansion of migrant housing projects across Dublin without corresponding security or community oversight — especially since a large percentage of these migrants come from violent third world countries.

Tuesday’s arrest ignited those frustrations into community rage. As word of the sexual assault spread, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Citywest center, waving Irish flags and chanting “Protect our children!” What began as a light demonstration, quickly spiraled into chaos as bottles, fireworks, and bricks were thrown at Garda officers.

According to local reporting, at least one police vehicle was set on fire, and the An Garda Síochána, the national police and security service of the Republic of Ireland, deployed riot units, pepper spray, and a helicopter for crowd control. In the aftermath, several officers were injured, and at least 23 people were arrested in a second night of disorder outside the asylum seeker hotel, the BBC reported.

The incident has sparked widespread demands for greater government accountability, both for the circumstances that allowed the sexual assault to occur and for an immigration system that many Irish citizens believe has spiraled out of control.

“How did a man under deportation orders end up housed near vulnerable children?” asked one local who wished to remain anonymous. “We’ve ignored warnings for years, and now a child has paid the price.”

Similar to the U.S. government under the Biden administration, the Irish government has faced mounting criticism for its handling of asylum accommodation, often converting upper-end hotels and community centers with little local consultation. Critics argue that public safety has taken a back seat to political correctness and EU-driven migration policies.

