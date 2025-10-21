Iran’s supreme leader rejects idea of peace talks with Trump, vows to continue developing nuclear program

A man rides his motorcycle past a deactivated Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile in front of a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran’s Bahrestan Square on September 27, 2025, as part of an exhibit to mark the “Sacred Defense Week” commemorating the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

10:00 AM – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni has announced that he will not negotiate with the United States if it keeps trying to denuclearize his country.

On Monday, he added that the Trump administration is trying to use coercion to get Iran to simmer its nuclear ambitions.

Khameni also took a jab at President Donald Trump’s assessment of the precision strikes that hit a nuclear site in Iran that ended the 12-day war.

Trump says the strikes obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities but the ayatollah says that’s not true.

“He boasts that we bombed Iran’s nuclear industry and destroyed it. Well, keep dreaming about that, but what are you even doing?” Khameni questioned. “That if a country has a nuclear industry, you interfere and dictate what it should and shouldn’t do? What business do you have in the world? What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear capabilities and a nuclear industry or not? These interferences are illegitimate, improper, wrong, and arrogant.” Advertisement

Khameni’s comments come after President Trump addressed Israel’s Knesset last week. While there, the president vowed to engage in peace talks with Iran like he did with Hamas.

