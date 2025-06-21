Iran’s nuclear agency denounces U.S. strikes, vows to continue atomic program

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. – Bushehr is Iran’s only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:26 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has condemned U.S. strikes on three of the country’s nuclear facilities and vowed that it will “never” halt its nuclear program, according to Iranian media reports.

The organization, which oversees Iran’s nuclear technology, described the strikes as a “blatant violation of international law, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).”

Additionally, it accused the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), of “complicity.”

Iran then vowed to continue its nuclear endeavor and stated that it will “never allow the progress of this national industry … to be halted.” The Atomic Energy Organization then urged the international community to condemn the U.S. and to support Iran.

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. struck three nuclear sites in Iran including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, Iran confirmed the attack on its facilities.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped,” it said in its statement.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

