Iran uranium purity close to weapons-grade

(Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

10:29 AM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Unnamed international inspectors have discovered that Iran has been able to enrich its uranium to levels near what is needed for a nuclear weapon.

According to Bloomberg, Iran is in possession of uranium that has been enriched to 84%, which is 6% below what is needed for a nuclear weapon. This high level of enrichment is the highest level that inspectors have found in Iran to date.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran had said that its technology would only enrich uranium to 60% purity levels.

However, according to the IAEA, levels at 60% are “indistinguishable” from what is needed for a nuclear weapon. Most nuclear reactors around the world only need uranium enriched to 5% purity to be fully operational.

Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Senior Fellow Behnam Ben Taleblu gave a statement to Fox News in which he stated that “this should be a wake-up call” and since Biden has taken office, Iran has vastly increased its nuclear program.

“There is only one way to deal with this. [President Joe] Biden must work with the E3 to snapback sanctions and collapse the architecture surrounding the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)],” Taleblu said. “This should be a wake-up call to the international community. Iranian nuclear escalation can and does happen absent Western pressure. Indeed, Iran has been in the driver’s seat of the nuclear crisis the entire time Biden has been in office.”

Former President Donald Trump had previously called the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, which was agreed on in 2015, defective to its core and had re-imposed sanctions on the country.

This report comes as the country is facing major criticism and backlash for its handling of the antigovernmental protest as well as the support it has provided for Russia in the war in Ukraine.