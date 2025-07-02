‘Iran-linked’ hacker group vows to release new batch of emails from Trump’s ‘inner circle’

(L) White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sits in the Situation Room on June 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images) / (R) FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:05 AM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

An Iran-affiliated hacker group is threatening to publish a cache of emails that it claims were stolen from senior Trump administration officials and close allies.

The group previously disseminated a series of stolen emails to a number of U.S. media outlets during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Operating under the alias “Robert,” the hackers initially reached out to Reuters, claiming that they had obtained approximately “100 gigabytes of email data” belonging to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, longtime Trump associate Roger Stone, attorney Lindsey Halligan, and Stormy Daniels, the 46-year-old porn actress who previously alleged a past affair with President Donald Trump — despite his adamant assertions that such an event never took place.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the incident as an “unconscionable cyberattack,” emphasizing that government agencies are now working to “protect the officials targeted by this rogue group.”

In addition to Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel similarly chimed in on the news to assure the American people that “safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president’s mission is a top priority.”

“Anyone associated with any kind of breach of national security will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

The spokesperson for the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency, Marci McCarthy, also described Iran’s threat as “an effort to distract, discredit, and divide.”

“These criminals will be brought to justice,” she said in a statement. “Let this be a warning to others there will be no refuge, tolerance or leniency for these actions.” “A hostile foreign adversary is threatening to illegally exploit purportedly stolen and unverified material in an effort to distract, discredit and divide. This so-called ‘cyber attack’ is nothing more than digital propaganda, and the targets are no coincidence. This is a calculated smear campaign meant to damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants.”

At the peak of the 2024 election cycle last summer, hackers linked to Iran disseminated materials allegedly stolen from the Trump campaign to individuals affiliated with the Biden campaign, as well as to U.S. media outlets. In a September indictment, Biden’s Justice Department formally charged three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with orchestrating the leak.

Then, in May, the individual[s] behind the hacker alias “Robert” told Reuters that there would be no further document leaks, stating, “I am retired, man.”

However, following joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian nuclear facilities, which resulted in the destruction of key nuclear sites, the group reestablished contact, claiming to be arranging the sale of the stolen communications (emails) while requesting Reuters to publicize the information.

On Monday, U.S. cyber officials issued a warning that U.S. corporations and vital infrastructure operators could still be targeted by Iran. Analysts believe that Iran may be searching for non-military means to “punish” the U.S. for the strikes.

“Despite a declared ceasefire and ongoing negotiations towards a permanent solution, Iranian-affiliated cyber actors and hacktivist groups may still conduct malicious cyber activity,” U.S. agencies stated in an advisory.

