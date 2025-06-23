Iran launches airstrikes at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

Ballistic missile Ghadr, the modified version of Shahab 3 (RAOUF MOHSENI/MEHR NEWS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:24 AM – Monday, June 23, 2025

The Iranian regime has launched airstrikes at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq in retaliation to airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Monday, explosions could be heard over Doha, Qatar following a warning of imminent attack against U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Udid Air Base in Qatar.

Ten missiles were reportedly launched at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as well as one missile towards the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, according to CNN.

Advertisement

The report of airstrikes against U.S. bases in the region follows after the U.S. Embassy in Qatar warned Americans to shelter in place after Qatari airspace was closed.

“The competent Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors,” Qatar’s foreign ministry stated.

Roughly 10,000 U.S. soldiers are currently deployed to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with an estimated additional 30,000 troops deployed throughout the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian state TV announced the operation was a “mighty and successful response” to “America’s aggression,” referencing Saturday’s airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Prior to the strikes, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in an X post: “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer.”

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!