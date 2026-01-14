Iran broadcasts death threat against Trump: ‘This time it will not miss the target’

(Background) A protester burns an image of Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy on January 14, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:27 PM – Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Iran issued a threat against President Donald Trump’s life by broadcasting a sign with a picture of the president during the 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt with the words, “This time it will not miss the target.”

The message appeared on Iranian state-run TV, according to Agence France Presse (AFP), marking Tehran’s most direct threat against Trump.

Seemingly at a pro-government rally in Tehran, a sign was held up for the camera featuring a bloodied photo of Trump as he was rushed out by Secret Service members after an assassin shot his ear at a campaign rally in 2024. The Persian script below the picture translated to, “This time it will not miss the target.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike the country over the government’s brutal suppression of anti-government protestors. This week, he imposed a 25% tariff on countries that trade with Iran and canceled all diplomatic talks with Iranian leadership over the deadly unrest.

Across all 31 provinces, protestors have gathered to oppose their Islamic leadership over economic grievances, as inflation and the cost of living have jumped in the country. For the past six days, the government has cut off internet and phone access in an attempt to stifle protest organization and reporting. Human rights groups have reported thousands of deaths at the hands of the regime, with one recently estimating at least 12,000 casualties this week, and another highlighting that several minors have been killed since protests began in late December.

On Wednesday, another photo came out of a member of the Basij volunteer Islamic militia outside of the British Embassy in Tehran holding up a poster with the same image of Trump and a message in English that said, “The arrow doesn’t always miss!”

Iranian Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday issued a warning that the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America launched an attack on the Islamic Republic. Cries of “Death to America” came from lawmakers in the Iranian parliament as Ghalibaf made the threat.

