Interviewer on Hunter Biden: ‘That was so stressful’

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Hunter Biden went on a live broadcast for an interview and caused a scene.

On a Twitter, Mario Nawfal, host of the Crypto Roundtable Show, had some choice words to say about President Joe Biden’s’ son.

Nawfal asked Hunter Biden about NFT’s and crypto in which the 52-year-old had little knowledge on the topic.

And after it appeared as though he dropped off the call, Nawfal began to rant, saying he wasn’t allowed to ask the president’s son certain questions and that his “hands were tied.”

He added that he will not ever allow pre-packaged questions again from any guest and that the interview was extremely stressful.