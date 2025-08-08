Intel CEO reacts to Trump’s call for his resignation: ‘We are engaging with the Administration’

(L) Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. (Photo via: newsroom.intel.com) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:34 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan maintains that he has “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards” following calls for his resignation from President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump declared on the Truth Social platform: “The CEO of Intel is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

This statement follows after Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary, expressing concerns about Tan’s investments and affiliations with semiconductor companies reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People’s Liberation Army.

Cotton inquired as to whether Tan had divested his interests in these firms to resolve any potential conflicts of interest. However, as of Thursday, it remained unclear whether Tan, who assumed the role of Intel CEO in March, had taken steps to divest from the holdings.

For context, the intensifying economic and geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China increasingly centers on advanced technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital innovations that are poised to shape the future landscape of both global economies and military capabilities.

Following Trump’s post, Intel also later issued a statement affirming that it is “deeply committed to advancing U.S. national and economic security interests and are making significant investments aligned with the President’s America First agenda.”

In a message to employees, Tan addressed the controversy as well, claiming that misinformation had been disseminated regarding his previous roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems. He similarly reaffirmed that he has consistently adhered to appropriate legal and ethical standards.

Tan also stated that Intel is now actively engaging with the Trump administration.

“We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts,” Tan said. “I fully share the President’s commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security, I appreciate his leadership to advance these priorities, and I’m proud to lead a company that is so central to these goals.”.

