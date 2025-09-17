Inside the luxury gifts exchanged between the Royals and the Trumps on their second state visit

U.S. President Donald Trump, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:23 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Buckingham Palace has unveiled what gifts were exchanged between U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla of the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday morning, Trump made his second visit to the UK, his first having been in 2019 during his first term as president, before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, he was greeted by King Charles III, who ascended to the throne in 2022.

President Trump gifted the king a replica of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s sword, according to the palace.

Also known as the Sword of Honor, the sword symbolizes “profound respect” and serves as “a reminder of the historical partnership” that allowed the U.S. and UK victory in World War II. It was originally presented to President Eisenhower in 1945 by the City of London’s Lord Mayor, Sir Frank Alexander, to honor his role in the Allied forces.

The Trumps also gave Queen Camilla a vintage 18K gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch from the American jeweler, Tiffany & Co. The piece was a nod to Camilla’s birthstone, ruby for July, and Melania’s birthstone, diamond for April.

In exchange, the king and queen presented President Trump with a bespoke, hand-bound leather volume from the Royal Bindery at Windsor Castle to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which will take place on July 4, 2026. Trump was also given a Union Flag that flew over Buckingham Palace the day of his inauguration on January 20th.

Charles and Camilla presented the first lady with a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized Anya Hindmarch handbag.

Lastly, the royals gifted the first family a silver photo frame engraved with the king and queen’s joint cypher.

