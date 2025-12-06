Indiana House approves new Republican-drawn congressional map

An anti-abortion activist gives testimony to the Indiana State Senate at the Indiana State Capitol building on July 25, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:02 AM – Saturday, December 6, 2025

Indiana state House Republicans have passed a new congressional map that would add two opportunities for the GOP to pick up seats ahead of the 2026 elections.

Republicans introduced the new map draft on Monday, and it was approved by a 57-41 vote.

The map may favor Republicans in all nine of the state’s congressional districts, weakening the Democrats’ hold on the 1st Congressional District, represented by Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.), and the 7th Congressional District, represented by Representative André Carson (D-Ind.).

The map would split the left-leaning city of Indianapolis into several districts and also divide the state’s Democratic-leaning northwestern region into two districts.

The GOP currently holds the remaining seven districts in Indiana.

Democrat representatives in the state have balked at the new map, saying it would dilute the voting power of Black Hoosiers — the African American citizens of Indiana.

Carson, whose district includes Indianapolis and has represented the area for the past 17 years, is the state’s only Black member of Congress, and could now lose his seat.

“What we’re doing today with this proposed legislation is taking away the rights of Black and brown people in Indiana,” said state Representative Greg Porter, who represents Indianapolis. “This is a direct attack on the system, but more importantly, it’s a blatant tell that you don’t care what Hoosiers want,” said state House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Ind.).

Republican lawmakers have also warned that the new map may not garner enough support in the Indiana state Senate to fully pass.

Representative Ben Smaltz (R-Ind.), who introduced the legislation, said that it was drawn by the National Republican Redistricting Trust, the group that also drew the map in Texas that was recently approved by the Supreme Court.

“While the census anchors the process, nothing in the law prevents a legislature from revisiting maps when circumstances demand it,” he said on Friday in defense of the House-approved districts.

President Donald Trump congratulated Indiana’s Republican lawmakers for the vote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

“It was my Honor to win Indiana six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and this new Map would give the incredible people of Indiana the opportunity to elect TWO additional Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections. The Indiana Senate must now pass this Map, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun’s desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the ‘Hoosier State,’ and across the Country,” Trump said, while encouraging state Senators to “make the right decision.”

