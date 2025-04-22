India: At Least 20 Tourists Fatally Shot, Dozens Injured

Paramedics and police personnel carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag, south of Srinagar, on April 22, 2025, following an attack. Gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir opened fire on a group of tourists on April 22, with the chief minister saying the “inhuman” attack was one of the worst targeting civilians for years. At least five people were killed, a senior politician in the Himalayan region said. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:44 PM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has sent his “deepest sympathies” after at least 20 tourists were killed by gunmen at a resort in India.

On Tuesday, upon learning of the devastating incident, Trump addressed it on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir,” President Trump wrote. “The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that National Security Adviser (NSA) Mike Waltz had briefed Trump on the situation.

“Trump will speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost,” Leavitt said at Tuesday’s White House briefing. “And our prayers are with those injured in our nation’s support for our ally, India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world continue our mission. So we’ll give you a readout of that call later this afternoon.”

The shooting occurred during Vice President JD Vance and his family’s tour to India on Tuesday.

The day prior, Vance met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and delivered a speech on expanding the two countries’ economic ties in Jaipur, northwestern India.

“Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India,” the vice president wrote on X after the attack. “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

According to Indian authorities, at least 20 tourists were fatally shot at a resort in Kashmir, in what appeared to be a major shift in the regional conflict — as foreign tourists’ lives are typically spared in terrorism and gang-related infighting.

Police proceeded to classify the incident as a “terror attack,” attributing responsibility to Indian militants engaged in conflict with Indian authorities.

“This attack is much large than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, wrote on social media.

According to the Associated Press, two senior police officers claimed at least four gunmen, whom they characterized as terrorists, shot dozens of foreign visitors from close range. Authorities also stated that at least three dozen people were injured, with many in serious condition.

Although authorities officially categorized the fatalities as tourist deaths, police noted that the majority of those killed were Indian nationals. The officers spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, in accordance with department protocol.

Officials discovered at least 20 bodies in Baisaran meadow, around three miles from the disputed region’s tourist town of Pahalgam.

