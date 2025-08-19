The Department of Justice logo is displayed before U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for a news conference at the Department of Justice on May 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:46 AM – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

A 50-year-old woman from Indiana has been charged after being accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana, has been charged with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.

Under 18 U.S. Code § 871, making threats against the president is a federal felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a fine, and possible supervised release. Courts may enhance sentencing if there is demonstrated intent, multiple threats, or disruptions to governmental functions. Mental health considerations are also utilized in such cases.

“Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation.”

The DOJ explained that Jones’ concerning social media posts were brought to their attention after Secret Service agents came across her user account “nath.jones.” Agents examined the series of posts, which were noted as being violent and threatening in nature, specifically targeting President Trump. The posts were shared between August 2nd and 9th.

User “nath.jones” labeled President Trump a terrorist, called for his removal, referred to his administration as a dictatorship, and stated that he had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to COVID-19.

Then, from August 6th through the 15th, the user posted more threats against the GOP president, except this time, they turned much more violent. A post from August 6th directed at the FBI states: “I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.”

(Photo via: Nath Jones Facebook)

In a post from August 14th directed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, “Nath Jones” also allegedly wrote: “Please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10:00-2:00pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.”

Authorities stated that during an interview with a Secret Service agent, Jones still continued to refer to the 47th president as a “terrorist” and “nazi.”

During a voluntary Secret Service interview, Jones warned that she had access to a “bladed object.” More significantly, she also said that if she had the opportunity, she would take the president’s life and kill him at “the compound,” using that bladed weapon.

Jones allegedly went on to say that she wanted to “avenge all the lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic,” which she blamed the Trump administration for.

On August 16, 2025, Jones also participated in a protest that began at Dupont Circle and marched toward the White House in Washington, D.C. After the march, the Secret Service conducted a second voluntary interview with her.

During this session, she reaffirmed that she had made threats during the previous interview, but she denied having any current intent to harm the president. Law enforcement arrested her following the protest. She also acknowledged that she owned the Facebook account linked to the handle “Nath.Jones” and confirmed that the threatening posts originated from her account.

Jones will be brought before a federal magistrate judge, most likely in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, for her arraignment. During the hearing, her charges will be formally read, and she’ll be asked to enter a plea.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Satter.

