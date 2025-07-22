In-N-Out owner reveals she’s fleeing California to move eastward: ‘Raising a family is not easy here’

The In-n-Out logo is displayed on the front of an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:13 PM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

In-N-Out Burger owner Lynsi Snyder announced that she is relocating her family from California to Tennessee, amidst the company’s eastern expansion. She also argued that despite its positive attributes, the Golden State isn’t very “family-friendly.”

During a recent interview on Allie Beth Stuckey’s “Relatable” podcast, Snyder stated: “There’s a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here.”

“We’re building an office in Franklin, I’m actually moving out there,” she continued. “Doing business is not easy here. … It will be wonderful having an office out there.” Advertisement

The company currently has two major offices in California, one in Irvine and one in Baldwin Park, although they are set to merge under one roof, as the Irvine location is set to close by 2030.

Throughout the course of the interview, Snyder recalled difficulties with keeping In-N-Out open in San Francisco during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the restaurant had refused to check the vaccine status of its customers.

“There were so many pressures and hoops we had to jump through. … It was really terrible … that was definitely where we held the line and were like ‘We’re not policing our customers.’ … We were shut down for a brief moment, but it was worth it,” Snyder stated.

“Number one priority is really keeping the company the same company that my grandparents started,” she continued. “I want the legacy to continue. We’re doing that but we’re growing and we’re so much bigger than when they started it. So growth is healthy and we have to have that growth and so it’s really having that balance of okay, we have all of these amazing people coming up through management; they want to have a store one day. So we have to have some growth, but we don’t want to be on every corner; we don’t want to be in every state; we don’t want to ever compromise our values and standards; the cornerstones that my grandparents laid down,” she added.

In-N-Out currently has 400 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. Last year, the company was forced to close an Oakland location, as it became too “dangerous” for employees.

