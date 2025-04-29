Illinois Police: Woman Who Drove Into After-School Program Building, Killing 4, Identified But ‘Not Yet Charged’

STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:50 AM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The female driver accused of fatally striking three young girls and an 18-year-old after crashing into an after-school program facility in Illinois has been identified, though no charges have yet been filed—eliciting widespread shock and confusion within the community.

However, Illinois State Police did announce that the woman has been identified as 44-year-old Marianne Akers.

Authorities stated that the crash is still under investigation and Akers is not yet in custody. She was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

On Monday, Akers purportedly drove her vehicle into the side of the “Ynot Outdoors Summer And After School Camp” in Chatham, Illinois.

The now-deceased victims, Ainsley Grace Johnson and Alma Buhnerkempe, both 7, as well as an unidentified 8-year-old girl and an unidentified 18-year-old woman who was helping run the program, have since passed away after succumbing to their severe injuries.

Additionally, six more children were injured in the crash, and one remains in critical condition. They have not been named.

According to police, toxicology reports are pending, “but this [incident] does not appear to be a targeted attack.”

“This is an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time,” the agency added.

