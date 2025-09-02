Illinois officials: 8 dead, 54 shot overall in Chicago during Labor Day weekend as city rejects Trump’s help 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to the crowd while participating in the Labor Day Workers Over Billionaires rally, in solidarity with labor unions and advocacy groups, on September 1, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:09 PM – Tuesday, September 2, 2025

At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, with eight being fatal, just days after the city’s mayor warned President Donald Trump against deploying additional police or National Guard forces to the city.

Authorities reported that the 54 shootings occurred in 37 incidents, which ended “in most [cases], with no suspect in custody,” according to AP News.

Officials stated that the victims of the fatal shootings include at least two women and three men, as well as two others. The names of the deceased have not yet been publicly released.

Advertisement

Even though President Trump has expressed a desire to deploy the National Guard to the city due to rising crime, the mayor has adamantly rejected his offer of federal assistance.

Additionally, on Saturday, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D-Ill.) signed an executive order prohibiting local police from working with their federal counterparts.

“This executive order makes it emphatically clear that this president is not going to come in and deputize our police department,” Johnson said at a news conference with other city leaders.

The mayor’s directive states that Chicago police officers will continue to follow state and local laws, but they will not collaborate with the National Guard or federal authorities on patrols, arrests, immigration enforcement, or other law enforcement activities.

“We will protect our Constitution, we will protect our city, and we will protect our people,” he said. “We do not want to see tanks in our streets. We do not want to see families ripped apart. We do not want grandmothers thrown into the back of unmarked vans. We don’t want to see homeless Chicagoans harassed or disappeared by federal agents.”

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, asserting that if given the chance, he could put an end to the city’s crime problem.

“At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed… Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, & soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” – President Trump

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!